Aberdeen have confirmed that Ryan Edmondson has returned to Leeds United following the end of his loan stint.

Leeds loaned Edmondson to the Scottish Premiership outfit during the last transfer window and Aberdeen were claimed to be keen to keep hold of him until the end of the campaign.

However, the Dons have now confirmed that Edmondson has returned to Elland Road.

Edmondson is not tipped to remain at Leeds however and could be sent out on a fresh loan spell during this month’s transfer window.

The Leeds man was brought on off the bench in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, which the Gers won 2-1.

He clocked 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The Dons also handed Edmondson a taste of Europa League football at Sporting Lisbon.

Edmondson has made just two senior appearances for Leeds so far.