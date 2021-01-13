Blackburn Rovers are hoping to have Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite available for selection on Saturday against Stoke City, according to Sky Sports (14:36).

Tony Mowbray has been scouring the Premier League market in search of a young defender to sign on loan and looks set to wrap up the loan of Branthwaite.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen for the 18-year-old centre-back to drop down to the Championship to play regular first team football as he bids to speed up his development.

Blackburn are now moving to complete the deal and it has emerged they are hopeful he will be available for this weekend’s Championship clash at home against Stoke.

The Potters are due to visit Ewood Park on Saturday with just three points separating the two teams in the table.

Blackburn sit in eleventh spot and have conceded 27 goals in 23 games, while Stoke, in eighth, have let in five goals fewer over the same number of matches.

Branthwaite clocked four appearances for Everton in the Premier League last season.

So far this term Ancelotti has not used the young defender once in the Premier League and his senior team involvement has been restricted to just 24 minutes in the EFL Cup.