Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Scott Parker’s Fulham in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs head into the game seven points behind league leaders Manchester United, but have played one game fewer than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

They have won their last two games at home, beating Leeds United and Brentford, and will start as favourites to make it a third home win on the bounce this evening.

Boss Jose Mourinho is without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and forward Steven Bergwijn.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal for Spurs, while at the back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in the centre.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks slot into midfield, while Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

The Portuguese tactician has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Doherty, Alli, Lamela, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius