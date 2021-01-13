Stoke City have beaten off competition from Birmingham City and Millwall to win the race for Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, according to the Evening Standard.

Clarke, who came through the academy at Leeds United and impressed at Elland Road before being bought by Tottenham, had been expected to be loaned out during the last transfer window.

He won over Jose Mourinho in pre-season though and the Portuguese opted to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now though Mourinho is keen for Clarke to clock up regular game time and appears to have given the green light for the winger to drop into the Championship on loan.

Stoke have won the signing of Clarke and will complete his signing on a six-month loan within the next 24 hours.

It is claimed that the Potters saw off competition from both Birmingham and Millwall to win the race for Clarke.

It remains to be seen if Clarke will be in contention to make his Stoke debut this weekend when the Potters face Blackburn Rovers.

The winger will be looking to play regularly and speed up his development while on loan at Stoke.