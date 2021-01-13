West Ham United target Boulaye Dia has insisted that he is in no rush to leave current team Reims and the project on offer at a new club will be the key factor in his decision making process.

The Reims hitman is currently leading the scoring charts in Ligue 1, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, both with 12 strikes each to their name, and several European clubs have taken notice of his exploits.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Dia and it has been claimed they are preparing to lodge a bid for his services as they seek to replace Sebastien Haller.

But the striker has insisted that he is in no rush to leave Reims in the current window as he stressed he will only be lured away to a club who will present him with the proper pathway to further develop his game.

“I never said that I wanted to leave”, Dia said on French radio station RMC.

“It is true that, given the options, there is no point in leaving for a project less interesting.

“That’s not the goal.

“I have to go into a project where I can play and continue to progress.”

Reims sit in 14th in the Ligue 1 table and Dia grabbed a brace in his side’s last outing as they saw off Saint-Etienne 3-1, as he continues to impress in the French top flight.

The striker, who has been capped by Senegal at international level, was snapped up by Reims in 2018.