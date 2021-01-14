Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson has revealed that Northampton Town wanted him before he joined Aberdeen on loan last summer.

Edmondson returned to Leeds recently when his loan at Aberdeen expired and the Whites were keen to send him out again.

Northampton won the race to sign him and the forward has joined the League One club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

✍️Welcome to @LUFC striker Ryan Edmondson who has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season https://t.co/m3LnZCOqCb — Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 14, 2021

Edmondson is happy to join the club and believes he is going to get a solid standard of football in the third tier of English football.

The striker revealed that his agent has been in conversations with Northampton for a few years and before he joined Aberdeen, the League One club were also interested.

Edmondson insisted that he was happy to hear the plans Northampton boss Keith Curle has for him.

The Leeds loanee told BBC Northampton: “It’s League One and a good standard of football.

“My agent has been speaking to them for a couple of seasons now.

“Northampton wanted me before I went to Aberdeen but that didn’t really work out so we came back down and had a look at our options.

“Northampton were still knocking on the door and very interested.

“I spoke to the gaffer a fair few times.

“He told me his intentions which I was really happy with.”

The teenage striker scored twice in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen.