Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has dismissed suggestions Spurs are unlikely to extend Gareth Bale’s loan stint for another season.

The Welshman is yet to nail down a spot in Mourinho’s first eleven with injuries having played their part since the winger arrived in north London on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid during the last transfer window.

Bale has only featured in four Premier League games this season and reports have emerged suggesting Tottenham are unlikely to extend his loan stint for another season.

But Mourinho has shot down claims suggesting Spurs have already made decisions regarding Bale’s long-term future at the club as he revealed that Tottenham have not held any talks with the player or his parent club since he arrived in the English capital in June.

Asked about reports suggesting Bale not having a second season on loan at Spurs, Mourinho told a press conference: “Was not a second of discussion about that [since he arrived].

“Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season.

“Not one second of discussion.

“We are talking about Gareth himself, Real Madrid, Tottenham.”

The Portuguese also stressed that completely integrating Bale to his first-team squad is not an easy process as the winger has been dealing with niggling injury issues.

“Of course, you know he arrived injured for the first month and the Europa League group phase is a different intensity so in the Premier League didn’t play a lot of minutes.

“Then an injury against Stoke [in the EFL Cup] where he was having a good first half.

“Not an easy process.”

Bale remained on the bench in Spurs’ 1-1 draw against Fulham on Wednesday in top flight and all eyes will be on whether the winger will be handed more game time for the remainder of the season.