Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that Manchester United beating Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday would be an upset.

Manchester United are going to Anfield on the back of an eleven-game unbeaten run in the league that has seen them win nine of those games.

The Premier League giants are at the summit of the league table in January for the first time since they last won the Premier League in the 2012/13 season.

But a big test awaits them for them at Anfield on Sunday and Solskjaer insisted that their position in the league table gives his side confidence ahead of facing the champions of England.

Liverpool have not lost a home league game since April 2017 and the Manchester United manager admits it would be an upset if his side beat the Reds on Sunday.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “The next one is always the biggest [game].

“Being where we are in the league gives us more confidence and is a sign of where we are at.

“The game against the champions, amazing record at Anfield, it is a great test for us.

“Can we go there and cause an upset?”

Manchester United have not lost an away league game since losing at Anfield in January last year.