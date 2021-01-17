Arsenal target Tariq Lamptey does not have a release clause in his new contract at Brighton, according to the Sun.

The former Chelsea youngster has caught the eye with his development at Brighton and the Seagulls have rewarded him with a new contract.

He joined the club in the 2020 January transfer window, but on Sunday penned a fresh deal to keep him with the Seagulls until the summer of 2025.

Lamptey has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, but in news which will come as a blow to the Gunners, his new Brighton contract does not contain a release clause.

If the Gunners want to snap Lamptey up then they will need to agree a fee with Brighton for his signature.

Lamptey has only made 19 appearances for the Seagulls, but they have seen enough to know they want to keep him for the long term.

His new deal at Brighton has seen him double his wages on the south coast.

Lamptey has been capped by England from Under-18 level through to the Under-21 ranks.