Arsenal and Everton linked Steven Nzonzi will not leave French side Rennes during this month’s transfer window, a member of his entourage has insisted.

The experienced midfielder is at the French top flight side on loan from Roma and has become a key man under coach Julian Stephan.

Nzonzi has regularly been linked with a return to the Premier League, where he played with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, and Arsenal and Everton have been floated as potential destinations in the ongoing window.

However, Nzonzi will not be moving and a member of his entourage told French daily Ouest-France that “it is a certainty” that the midfielder will be at Rennes until the end of the season.

Responding to speculation about interest from the Premier League, the entourage member said: “Arsenal have been following him for several years, even since the days of Arsene Wenger, just like Everton, but it never happened.”

The 32-year-old is Rennes’ dominant man in the middle of the park and has turned out in all but two of their Ligue 1 games so far this season.

Nzonzi helped Rennes beat heavyweights Monaco and Marseille, while holding Lyon to a draw earlier this month, and losing him would be a big blow.

The Premier League remains the division in which the France international has clocked the most appearances, with 195 outings in the English top flight.