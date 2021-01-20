Barcelona’s coaching staff are pushing to convince the club’s presidential candidates to sanction the signing of Manchester City star Eric Garcia this month.

The Spain international’s four-year association with Manchester City appears to be nearing an end, with the player refusing to extend his expiring contract.

Garcia is eager to return to Barcelona, who he joined the Citizens from in 2017, and has agreed on personal terms to join the Spanish giants.

Though he could be signed for a deal worth up to €10m during this month’s transfer window, the Blaugrana’s presidential candidates want to wait until the summer.

Barcelona coaching staff, on the other hand, deem it necessary to land Garcia this month and are pushing to convince the club’s presidential candidates to sanction the deal, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona’s three presidential candidates met last week and decided against pursuing a deal for Garcia this month, with the club facing financial constraints.

However, the coaching staff at the Camp Nou are pleading with them to reconsider their decision on the 20-year-old defender.

With Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti facing injury concerns and Clement Lenglet being inconsistent, Ronald Koeman and co are of the view that they need reinforcements in the defensive department this month.