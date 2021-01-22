Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion target Hamza Choudhury is only likely to be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium if Leicester City can sign cover for the midfielder, according to Sky Sports News.

Choudhury has been linked with leaving the Midlands outfit in the ongoing transfer window and rival Premier League sides Newcastle and West Brom are eyeing luring away the midfielder on loan.

The 23-year-old has only started once in the top flight so far this season and Leicester are open to sending him to a club where he can earn regular game time.

However, the Foxes are only likely to allow Choudhury to leave the club mid-season provided they succeed in roping in cover for him.

With Leicester entering a busy second part of the campaign, Brendan Rodgers is keen on having options in his squad and is reluctant to part ways with Choudhury in the absence of an alternative.

Choudhury’s last appearance in the league came in late December in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and he remained on the bench in the Foxes’ 2-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Newcastle are expected to face strong competition from West Brom this month should they move to sign Choudhury, but it remains to be seen whether Leicester will allow him to depart.

Choudhury has risen through the ranks at the King Power Stadium and has previously had loan spells at current League One side Burton Albion.