Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has revealed that he nearing signing a new deal at the club and stressed the Owls’ current managerial situation has not affected him making a decision on his future.

Bannan’s current deal at Hillsborough is set to end in six months’ time and the midfielder has been locked in talks with the Yorkshire team over extending his stint.

The 31-year-old has been a fixture in the Sheffield Wednesday squad this season and he has made it clear that he is keen on getting a new deal done soon.

And Bannan revealed that he is nearing signing a new deal at the club, and added he is hopeful that a decision regarding his contact will be taken in the coming few weeks.

Asked about his contractual situation at Sheffield Wednesday, Bannan told a press conference: “I have made it clear that I want to stay at the club.

“We are nearly there.

“Hopefully there will be some news in the coming week or two.”

Following the dismissals of former bosses Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, the Owls are currently playing under caretaker manager Neil Thompson, but Bannan stressed that the managerial situation at Hillsborough does not affect his contract negotiations at all.

“No, not all [managerial situation affecting his contract talks ].

“I’m not really bothered.

“Hopefully if a new manager comes in, I can prove I’m a big player for this club.”

Bannan will be keen on not letting the uncertainty surrounding his contract affect his performances on the pitch as Sheffield Wednesday are up for a tough test against Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.