Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Manchester United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford this evening and head into the game knowing they have not been knocked out in the fourth round since 2012.

The Red Devils held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the league last weekend and are sitting top of the table with 40 points, six more than the champions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side edged out Watford 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup and will want to maintain their momentum by putting Liverpool to the sword; the Red Devils have not conceded a goal at home in the FA Cup in their last seven games.

For this evening’s game Solskjaer has Dean Henderson in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw slot in as full-backs. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire provide the central defensive pairing.

In midfield the Manchester United boss plays Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba, while Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford provide the goal threat.

The Norwegian tactician has options on the bench if needed, including Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Cavani, Rashford

Substitutes: De Gea, Telles, Tuanzebe, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, Martial