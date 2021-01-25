Crystal Palace are chasing Marseille defender Jordan Amavi, while Arsenal have asked for information about the 26-year-old.

The left-back is out of contract at French giants Marseille in the summer and talks over a fresh deal to keep him on the south coast have reached a standstill.

He is now increasingly being tipped to leave Marseille on a free transfer and Amavi’s contractual situation makes him an attractive target.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Crystal Palace and Napoli are chasing his services.

The duo may yet be joined by Arsenal as the Gunners made a move to gather information over what would be needed to sign Amavi.

The defender is not a stranger to English football and had a spell at Aston Villa between 2015 and 2017.

Marseille moved to take him back to France in the summer of 2017, initially on loan, before making the move permanent.

Now Amavi could be in line to return to the Premier League in time for the 2020/21 campaign.