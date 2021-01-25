Newcastle United have had a loan offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes turned down by the Portuguese giants.

The winter transfer window is in its final days and Newcastle are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season, as they bid to battle back from a slump.

Steve Bruce’s side have been credited with an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Jetro Willems and PSV Eindhoven youngster Chris Gloster.

Now, Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Nunes has emerged as a loan target for the St. James’ Park outfit.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Newcastle approached the Primeira Liga giants in an attempt to take Nunes on loan until the end of the season.

However, the Tyneside-based club saw their offer turned down by Sporting Lisbon, who are not willing to hold negotiations for the player during the ongoing window.

Newcastle also proposed the inclusion of a mandatory purchase clause in a bid to persuade Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese side would have banked £10m in the summer.

Despite the English top flight club’s efforts, Sporting Lisbon refused to change their stance and are not willing to entertain offers for Nunes this month.