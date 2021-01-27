Serie A outfit Atalanta were also interested in landing Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong, who is on the cusp of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is on his way out of Celtic and is set to move to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, with Bhoys boss Neil Lennon insisting he made it clear he wanted to go.

The two clubs have been in talks over an agreement and a deal is in place for the Dutchman to join the German club for a fee of £11.5m.

The right-back also attracted interest from Italy and Serie A giants Roma were tracking him.

But Frimpong had more than one club in Italy on his trail as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta were also keen.

The Italian club looked at the possibility of signing the Celtic defender and Gian Piero Gasperini considered taking him to Bergamo.

But the 20-year-old is on the verge of moving to Germany after Leverkusen worked out an agreement with Celtic.

Celtic signed him from Manchester City in 2019 and he won a Scottish Premiership title and a Scottish League Cup with the Bhoys.