Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie feels that Jurgen Klopp needs to take a break when the international break rolls around later this month as he has lost his spark.

Klopp is under big pressure to turn Liverpool’s slump, which continued with a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham on Sunday, around and drive the Reds into the top four mix.

The German manager has so far struggled to get Liverpool’s season back on track and despite chopping and changing his team against Fulham was unable to inspire a reaction from his players.

Gillespie feels that Klopp appears to have lost some of his spark amid Liverpool’s poor form and is in need of days off when the international break arrives.

Looking ahead to the international break which sees Liverpool playing on 15th March and then not again until 3rd April, Gillespie said on LFC TV following the Fulham game: “Jurgen Klopp normally is a lively kind of character, a bubbly sort of character as well.

“I think he’s lost a little bit of his sparkle as well.

“Probably he needs a little bit of a break I would think.”

With a number of international friendlies having been put off and several other national teams looking to avoid selecting players plying their trade abroad due to travel restrictions, a raft of Liverpool stars are set to be at Klopp’s disposal over the break.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will hand them time off, or take a break himself, as a battery recharge ahead of a demanding April period.