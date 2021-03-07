Former Liverpool assistant boss Phil Thompson has revealed what the Reds did when he was in the dugout to try to arrest a slump and floated the idea of Jurgen Klopp repeating it.

Liverpool slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, their sixth home defeat in a row and are at real risk of continuing to tumble down the Premier League table.

Klopp’s side sat top of the Premier League when 2021 dawned, but have now collapsed and are in freefall, with no sign of an end and the German unable to arrest the slide.

They are struggling to score goals and have now had an astonishing 115 shots at Anfield without hitting the back of the net.

The Reds also have a spell of 700 minutes without scoring from open play at their home.

Thompson recalled a similar situation when he was at Liverpool and revealed what himself and then manager Houllier did in an attempt to lift the players.

“We have to somehow find some momentum and that is what’s been lost completely”, he said post match on LFC TV.

“It’s about turning it round and getting, not just one result, but a couple of results where it is going to give the players a lift.

“I remember when I was with Gerard Houllier and you’re finding yourself in that position, we had a full video of scoring goals, goalkeeper making saves, creating chances, celebrations…these boys need a lift and there’s no fans there to help them out of this.

“We’ve got to find a lift, something like that, to get these boys out of it”, he added.

Liverpool are now facing a serious scrap to even secure a place in next season’s Europa League.