Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman is of the view that teams have worked out the Reds this season and how to stop them from scoring goals due to their insistence on playing the same kind of football.

Liverpool’s horror run at Anfield continued on Sunday against Fulham as they lost a sixth league game on the trot at home and they again failed to score a goal on their home turf.

The Reds have not scored from open play at Anfield for over 12 hours and have dropped down to eighth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp made a few changes to his starting eleven with Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping down to the bench.

The duo came on in the second half, but McManaman stressed that there was no real change as the Reds continued to play the same brand of predictable football.

He believes Klopp needs to sort out the system soon and make tweaks as teams have worked out how to stop Liverpool from scoring this season.

The former Red said post match on Premier League TV: “When Liverpool put the big hitters on, they could have played until tomorrow they still wouldn’t have scored.

“Liverpool’s Plan B is to play like Plan A, but with different personnel.

“Same central areas all the time.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are not getting enough help in front of them so the onus is on the two full-backs to get to the byline and get crosses on.

“And of course they can’t do that because they are full-backs, they need more help.

“They need to get right back to the drawing board and sort out a system that can break teams down.

“All the teams have got them sussed-out now.”

Liverpool have collected just one point from their last seven league games at Anfield, which is the worst record at home amongst all of the 92 teams in the football league.