Rangers and Celtic starlets Kyle McClelland and Leo Hjelde are being monitored by Premier League club Southampton, according to the Scottish Sun.

Southampton have shown interest an in McClelland, who is on the books at Falkirk after he secured a loan move from Rangers in March, and have the Gers talent in their sights.

Another youngster on the Saints’ radar is Hoops talent Hjelde, who plies his trade at Ross County after completing a loan move from Celtic in January.

Southampton are keeping tabs on both McClelland and Hjelde and the pair being out on loan spells gives the Premier League side ample opportunity to check on them.

The Saints plan to monitor McClelland’s progress for the rest of the campaign as the young defender has already put in some promising performances for Falkirk after his loan move from Rangers.

McClelland, at 19, has been capped at youth level by Northern Ireland.

Hjelde, at 17, has made eight appearances for the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership this season and scored an important goal in Ross County’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock in March.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton will firm up their interest in either of the duo by making an official offer in the summer transfer window.