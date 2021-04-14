Rangers defender Filip Helander has commented on being linked with Premier League pair Aston Villa and Leicester City, insisting he is happy at Ibrox and focused on the upcoming months.

The powerful Swedish centre-back helped Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to end Celtic’s domination of Scottish football this season and could end the campaign as a double winner, with the Gers still in the Scottish Cup.

Helander’s performances for Rangers have seen his attract eyeballs south of the border and it has been claimed that Premier League pair Aston Villa and Leicester are keen on him.

The defender though is not prepared to think about the speculation and insists he feels good at Rangers, while he is also focusing on Sweden’s Euro 2020 campaign.

“It’s just speculation”, Helander, asked about the links, told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“I feel good here and I have two years left on my contract here.

“That’s really the only thing to think about.

“I want to continue to perform well at Rangers and then hope to be able to join the European Championship [squad] this summer.

“This is where my focus lies.”

Rangers splashed £3.5m to snap Helander up from Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2019 and it remains to be seen what level of fee the Scottish champions would demand to let him move on in the upcoming transfer window.