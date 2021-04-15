Atalanta star Robin Gosens should consider leaving the Serie A club if he receives an offer from Manchester City or Real Madrid, feels Italy legend Luca Toni.

The 26-year-old has made strides forwards since joining Atalanta from Dutch club Heracles Almelo for a fee in the region of €1m in the summer of 2017.

Gosens’ performances for the Italian top flight club have seen him attract transfer interest from top European clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Germany international is set to enter the final year of his contract with Atalanta and it remains to be seen if the Citizens and Los Blancos will step up their interest in him this summer.

Italy legend Toni has advised the wing-back to consider leaving Atalanta if he receives an offer from Manchester City or Real Madrid in the transfer window.

Asked to express his thoughts on Real Madrid and Manchester City being interested in Gosens, Toni told Italian daily Tuttosport, “It is a beautiful reality.

“If there was an offer from Real Madrid or Manchester City I would think about it [if I was him].“

Gosens has scored nine goals and provided five assists from 25 Serie A appearances for Atalanta so far this season.