Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes for tonight’s Premier League clash at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are chasing a top four spot, but may even be in European competition regardless of whether they finish in the top four as they have joined a breakaway European Super League which guarantees them a place every season.

The Reds have returned to form in the Premier League in recent weeks, winning their last three games, and sit in sixth spot in the league, three points off a top four place.

They hosted this evening’s opponents Leeds in their opening game of the league season and came out on top in a 4-3 thriller.

For tonight’s game Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back he trusts in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs, and Fabinho and Ozan Kabak as centre-backs. Nathaniel Phillips misses out with a minor hamstring injury.

In midfield, Klopp picks James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

The Liverpool boss has options on his bench if needed this evening, including Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R Williams, N Williams