New Roma coach Jose Mourinho would like to snap up Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea on loan in the summer transfer window.

Roma shocked many on Tuesday when they confirmed that Mourinho will be replacing Paulo Fonseca in the dugout at the end of the season.

It has been a little over two weeks since Tottenham sacked the Portuguese, but he is back in a job and is already preparing for the summer transfer window, even though Fonseca is still in charge.

Mourinho is already reportedly interested in signing Nemanja Matic from Manchester United and it seems he has his eyes set on another Red Devils star.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the incoming Roma coach would like to sign De Gea if possible.

He has been closely studying the Roma squad and the Portuguese is keen to have a new number one in place next season.

De Gea could be on the move from Manchester United in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been deploying Dean Henderson between the sticks.

It is claimed that Mourinho is prepared to push hard to sign De Gea on a loan deal from Manchester United.

It is unclear if Roma would be able to pick up all of De Gea’s salary however, as he is the highest earner at Old Trafford.