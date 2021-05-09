Chelsea and Manchester United target Jules Kounde has an €80m release clause in his contract with Sevilla, but the defender’s entourage expects the Spanish club to sanction a transfer for €60m.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Julen Lopetegui’s side since joining from Bordeaux for a fee in the region of €25m in the summer of 2019.

Having starred for Sevilla this term, Kounde has attracted interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Real Madrid, ahead of the rapidly approaching transfer window.

While Kounde is attracting significant transfer interest, Sevilla do not intend to sell the defender, who has an €80m release clause in his contract, for less than they believe he is worth.

However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, Kounde and his entourage expect the Spanish outfit to allow him to leave the club for €60m this summer.

With the Frenchman potentially available for a fee significantly lower than his release clause, it remains to be seen if Chelsea and Manchester United will step up their interest in him.

The Premier League duo are said to have touched base with the player’s entourage to enquire about the possibility of a transfer in the summer.

Sevilla rejected a deal worth €60m from Manchester City for Kounde last summer, but could allow the defender to leave for the same amount this time around.