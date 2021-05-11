Former Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot has revealed that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has hunger and drive to push himself to become one of the world’s best shot-stoppers.

Bignot coached Henderson when he was out on loan at Grimsby in the 2016/17 season, where the goalkeeper made seven appearances.

That loan spell propelled Henderson to bigger and better things as he went out on loans at Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United, where he was the first choice goalkeeper and impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to earn a spot in the Manchester United senior team for the first time.

His former coach revealed that Henderson has the drive and commitment to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and stated he feels the shot-stopper will go on to be reach dizzying heights.

“He won’t settle for what he’s done so far”, Bignot told the BBC.

“He’ll strive for more.

“I’m sure that he’s striving to be one of the world’s best.

“That’s the drive he has within him.

“Nothing will surprise me if he goes on to achieve even bigger things than he’s done already.”

Henderson is now keeping David de Gea out of the team at Old Trafford and the Spaniard could depart Manchester United this summer; De Gea was handed a start against Leicester City on Tuesday night.