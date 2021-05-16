Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Sven Botman believes playing in the Premier League would suit his game, but has indicated that he is not desperate for a move away from Lille.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender is at the heart of the Lille defence and team who will be crowned French champions if they win their last two Ligue 1 games.

The young centre-back performances at the back have been key for Lille and there are suggestions that the French club could become victims of their own success as Botman’s performances have piqued the interest of clubs in England.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been claimed to hold an interest in him, with suggestions they were especially keen in January, while Tottenham are mooted to be admirers.

The Dutchman is fond of the Premier League and feels the style of football and the atmosphere inside English stadiums could suit his game and his mentality.

He told The Athletic: “If I’m honest, the Premier League is one of the leagues I dreamed about… but also Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga. The Premier League is something special.

“It’s the football I really like and that fits me. The style of play, the emotion; I really like to see the fans with such big emotions in the stands.

“It is a beautiful competition I really like to watch and did for pretty much all my life.”

However, the defender is not planning ahead just yet and insisted that he is content with life at Lille for the moment.

“I’m not the kind of guy who is already planning for the future.

“How it’s going with me now, I hope to someday make a good step to a top competition or a big club; that’s my goal.

“But I’m good at the moment with Lille.

“I’m really enjoying this year, I’m enjoying playing a lot. I learn a lot and I still have to improve a lot.

“I’m not complaining about my situation right now, I’m happy at the moment.”

Botman has also been linked with Manchester United and it remains to be seen if any Premier League clubs make a move for him in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.