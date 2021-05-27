Brentford defender Pontus Jansson feels that former team-mates Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins were prone to swings in form depending on what was happening around them.

Both Benrahma and Watkins were essential parts of the Brentford’s promotion push in the 2019/20 season, as they combined to score a total of 42 goals in the league in the campaign.

The Bees ultimately lost in the playoff final to Fulham, but on the back of their impressive forms both Benrahma and Watkins earned moves to Premier League clubs, the former to West Ham United and the latter to Aston Villa.

Jansson praised his former team-mates for being fantastic players when they were in their element, but insisted that when they were having an off-day, things would not quite work out for them.

As the Brentford team prepare for their second-successive playoff final at the weekend, Jansson expressed his belief that this time around they have a squad filled with players who are not as mentally fragile.

“Last year Said and Ollie were fantastic but they were emotional”, Jansson was quoted as saying by Brentford’s official site.

“When they had good days they were great and when they had bad days it didn’t quite work.

“This season we are a team of leaders.”

Watkins has had a fantastic debut season for Aston Villa, scoring 14 times for them in the Premier League in the course of the campaign.

Benrahma played his part in helping West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League, making 30 appearances for the Hammers in his debut season.