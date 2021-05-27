Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Sergey Rebrov, who is now in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros, has been offered to Spurs as their new manager.

Tottenham’s search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month, took a sharp turn when it emerged that they are trying to convince Mauricio Pochettino to come back to the club.

Spurs sacked Pochettino in favour of appointing Mourinho in 2019 and the Argentine took charge of Paris Saint-Germain in January this year.

But he is believed to be feeling unsettled in Paris and is open to a return to Tottenham this summer.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is an alternative for Spurs if they fail to land Pochettino, but according to Tutto Mercato, the club have also been offered a familiar face in the shape of Rebrov.

The former Tottenham star led Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros back to the Champions League for the first time in 25 years this season.

He has also won the last three Hungarian top fight titles and is a highly rated coach in Eastern Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will opt for a relatively unknown managerial commodity in Rebrov if their Pochettino swoop fails.

Spurs may also have to worry about Real Madrid’s interest in the Argentine as the club have reportedly identified the PSG manager as their top target to replace Zinedine Zidane.