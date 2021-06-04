Bayern Munich are some way away from meeting Chelsea target Kingsley Coman’s wage demands on a new contract.

Coman has two years left on his current deal with Bayern Munich, but the winger wants a new contract in line with his performances.

The German champions have been in talks with his representatives over fresh terms, but no agreement is in place for a new contract.

Bayern Munich are struggling to meet the wage demands the player has made and for the moment, they are far away from what Coman wants.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, the Bavarians have offered a new deal worth €13m per year before tax as part of the negotiations.

It is far more than Manchester United offered last year in order to snare the Frenchman away from the Allianz Arena.

But that is still not enough as the winger is claimed to be demanding a contract worth €20m from Bayern Munich.

The German champions have maintained that they will not go above and beyond to meet anyone’s wage demands and were happy to see David Alaba leave on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Coman has suitors in England with Chelsea believed to be keeping close tabs on his situation, but it remains to be seen if the Blues will be prepared to pay him €20m per season.