Ipswich Town are in the running to sign Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, who is set to depart Fratton Park in the summer, according to the News.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper made 46 appearances for Portsmouth in League One during the season gone by, registering 15 clean sheets in the process.

The Scot is set to depart Pompey in the summer with his side opting not to activate the clause in his contract that would have extended his stay at Fratton Park for 12 more months.

The Tractor Boys, who could sign two goalkeepers in the summer, may look to acquire the services of MacGillivray.

With Ipswich manager Paul Cook looking to move on goalkeepers Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the summer, MacGillivray could be brought in to Portman Road as a potential replacement.

The Tractor Boys are also involved in the loan market with Liverpool’s Caiomhin Kelleher being linked with Ipswich.

MacGillivray could become part of the major overhaul being planned by new Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton and manager Cook, who are looking to bring in players from their former clubs, in a bid to achieve promotion to the Championship next season.

It remains to be seen whether MacGillivray, who will be exploring his options this summer, will eventually make the move to Portman Road.