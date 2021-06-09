Liverpool have no plans to send shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher out on loan this summer, amidst interest from Ipswich Town, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Tractor Boys are looking to part ways with custodians Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the coming weeks and have been combing through potential replacements.

Reds starlet Kelleher has popped up onto Ipswich’s radar and it was claimed Liverpool were keen on sending him out on loan to gain valuable first team experience.

Ipswich are eyeing making a move for the 22-year-old, but it appears they have been dealt a blow as Liverpool are not planning on shipping him off on loan.

Kelleher made his Premier League and Champions League debut in the season gone by, having stepped up between the sticks in place of Alisson and Liverpool have been impressed with his development.

The Ireland international has established himself as part of Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad and Liverpool are keen on tying him down for the long-term with a new deal.

Ipswich have also been linked with interest shot-stopper Craig MacGillivray, who is set to leave Portsmouth and attain free-agent status this summer.

The Suffolk outfit are gearing up for a promotion charge in League One in the upcoming season and Kelleher is looking unlikely to be available to help them in their quest.