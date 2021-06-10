Norwich City teenager Abu Kamara has revealed that he is an ardent supporter of Manchester United, having fallen in love with the Red Devils as a child.

At the age of just 17, Kamara is one of the most exciting talents coming out of Norwich’s academy and has already been awarded a professional contract with the club.

The Englishman featured for the Canaries’ youth teams regularly last season and will be looking to earn his senior debut for Daniel Farke’s side soon.

Despite having come through Norwich’s academy and being contracted to the Canaries, Kamara has admitted that he is an ardent supporter of Manchester United.

The Red Devils will be Norwich’s rivals in the Premier League next season, but Kamara revealed that he has a soft spot for the Old Trafford outfit, having grown up watching them.

“I actually supported Manchester United and still do“, Kamara told Norwich’s official site.

“My brother supports Man United and it had an influence on me.

“Every time he’d be watching the game, I’d be watching the game, so I just grew up liking how they were playing, so that’s how I support Man United.“

Having earned promotion back to the Premier League, Norwich will face Manchester United next season and Kamara will have the opportunity to face his favourite club if he can earn a way into Farke’s first team squad.