Manchester United and Liverpool defensive target Cristian Romero is happy to stay at Atalanta next season, despite being linked with a big money move to the Premier League.

Romero joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus and had a stellar last season at the club, playing an important role in helping them finish third in Serie A.

Atalanta have an option to make the move permanent and are expected to trigger the clause, but it has been suggested Romero could still leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with preparing a substantial offer for Romero, but their rivals Liverpool are now claimed to be in pole position.

But the Argentine has dealt a potential blow to his suitors by insisting he would love to stay at Atalanta.

He claimed that he is eagerly waiting for Atalanta to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

The defender told Sportweek: “Of course [I would be happy to stay].

“I am waiting for president [Antonio] Percassi to tell me, ‘Romero, you are ours’.

“I hope this good news will arrive soon.”

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta cash in on him once they turn his loan into a permanent deal.