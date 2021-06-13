Arsenal have lodged an enquiry for Ivan Perisic, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the winger.

With money expected to be tight for a host of clubs over the course of the summer transfer window, sides are looking at cost-effective options and Perisic is popular.

The veteran winger is on the books at Inter and the Italian giants want to offload players in order to balance the books.

Arsenal have now tested the water over Perisic, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, while Manchester United and Tottenham are also keeping an eye on his situation.

It has been speculated that Perisic could return to the Bundesliga, however the Croatia international would prefer a move to either England or Spain.

Perisic completed the full 90 minutes for Croatia in their 1-0 defeat against England and could use Euro 2020 to further put himself in the shop window.

The 32-year-old made 32 appearances in Serie A for Inter this season as he helped the Nerazzurri to win the title.

Perisic has played his club football in Belgium, Germany and Italy so far.