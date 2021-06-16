Aston Villa have had an offer of around £25m rejected by Premier League rivals Arsenal for Emile Smith Rowe, according to The Athletic.

Dean Smith’s side have already completed the signing of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and are keen to strengthen their squad further ahead of the new season.

And it has emerged that Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe is a player of interest for the Birmingham-based club, who finished eleventh in the league table last season.

Aston Villa have offered the Gunners a transfer fee in the region of £25m in an attempt to price the 20-year-old out of the Emirates Stadium.

However, the north London outfit, who are looking to tie Smith Rowe down to a new deal, have already rejected the Villans’ offer for the Englishman.

Smith Rowe has two more years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, but the Gunners are keen to see him commit his long-term future to the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side are continuing to work on a new contract for the England Under-21 international, while it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will return with an improved offer.

Villa signed Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal last season and are keen to snap up another player from them this summer.