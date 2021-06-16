Manchester United are unwilling to match Atletico Madrid’s current valuation of Kieran Trippier this summer, according to The Times.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a more attacking option at right-back in order to give competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad.

Trippier has been on Manchester United’s agenda since January and the club are keen to take him to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

They recently failed with a bid for him and while they are likely to want to put in an improved offer, Manchester United are not ready to match Atletico Madrid’s asking price.

The Spanish giants do not want to sell the Englishman and are demanding a fee in excess of £20m this summer.

The Red Devils do not want to spend that kind of money for the 30-year-old and are waiting for the Spanish champions to recalibrate their demands.

Trippier, who comes from a family of Manchester United fans, wants to return to England and is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

But for the moment Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are not in agreement over the valuation of the England international.

Manchester United remain keen and it remains to be seen whether Trippier will push to leave the Spanish giants this summer.