The entourage of West Ham United and Everton target Aaron Ramsey will soon hold talks with Juventus to discuss his potential departure from the club this summer.

The former Arsenal midfielder had a difficult last season at Juventus and made just 13 appearances from the starting eleven in Serie A.

The Italian giants are planning to move him on this summer in order to make space in the squad and get rid of his hefty wage package from their books.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and several clubs are believed to be keen on signing the Welsh midfielder, including Everton and West Ham.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Ramsey’s camp to find a solution for his future.

His representatives are trying to find a new club for the Welshman and will discuss his potential departure with Juventus.

The Bianconeri want to work in tandem with the player’s camp to find a suitor who will be interested in signing Ramsey this summer.

Ramsey has also been linked with another Premier League club in the shape of Crystal Palace.