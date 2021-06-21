Zech Medley has set his eyes on emulating Celtic loan star Jack Hendry by making a name for himself at Belgian club KV Oostende following his transfer from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has put an end to his four-and-a-half year association with Arsenal to join Belgian top flight club Oostende on a four-year deal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was keen to keep Medley in north London, but the player has opted to move to Belgium in search of regular playing time.

Having swapped Arsenal for Oostende, Medley has pointed out how Celtic star Hendry was able to revive his career after joining the Belgian Pro League club on loan last season.

The 20-year-old, who is delighted to have joined Oostende, is looking to follow Henry and make a name for himself in Belgium before taking the next step in his career.

“I am happy that the deal with KVO has been settled”, Medley was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“The Belgian league has evolved enormously in recent seasons and it is a stepping stone to the bigger leagues.

“Just look at Jack Hendry relaunching his career here.

“I have signed a contract for four seasons here, which is a clear sign of confidence from the KVO board.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my team-mates and playing my first game as soon as possible.“

Arsenal are said to have inserted a sell-on clause in their deal with Oostende and also have the first option on Medley if he leaves the club in the future.

Hendry, on the other hand, could make his loan move to Oostende permanent, with the Belgian outfit prepared to take up the option to buy him from Celtic.