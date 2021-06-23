Celtic talent Armstrong Okoflex is now in London as he looks to finalise a move to West Ham United, according to Herald and Times Sport.

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer and has zeroed in on Oxoflex as a player he wants.

The attacker made his Celtic debut last season, but is now set to move away from the Scottish giants with a switch to West Ham close to going through.

The teenager is now in London as he looks to put the finishing touches to his switch to West Ham, as he embarks upon a new chapter in his career.

Moyes is a fan of the attacker and will now have the chance to work with him and develop his talents at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether Moyes intends to involve Okoflex immediately in the West Ham senior squad or slots him into the Hammers’ Under-23s in action in the Premier League 2.

Okoflex was signed by Celtic in 2019, but could not force his way into the side under Neil Lennon.

Lennon’s successor Ange Postecoglou is now in the process of shaping his squad and Okoflex will not be part of the Australian’s new-look Celtic outfit.