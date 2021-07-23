Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied his club having any interest in signing Ipswich Town target Gabriel Osho from Luton Town.

Osho is heavily with leaving Luton this summer having struggled to break into the first team at Kenilworth Road since arriving there in November 2020.

The centre-back has been shipped off on loan spells to Yeovil Town and Rochdale so far in his time on the books at Luton and is again attracting interest from elsewhere this summer, including from League One outfit Ipswich.

However, the Tractor Boys are not the only clubs interested in a move for Osho as he is claimed to be tracked by Portsmouth, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Peterborough.

But it appears Ipswich have one less team to compete with for the defender’s signature as Posh chairman MacAnthony has revealed his club are not interested in a move for him.

MacAnthony stressed that Peterborough are very strong in the centre-back position and a new defender in the shape of Osho is not among their current targets.

Asked whether Peterborough are having any interested in a move for Osho, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “None.

“We are very strong in this area of the squad.”

Ipswich boss Paul Cook is hoping to steer his team towards promotion in his first full season in charge at Portman Road and it remains to be seen whether Osho joins him, with him also having admirers in the Championship.