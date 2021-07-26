Tottenham Hotspur are not in talks with Marseille over signing defender Duje Caleta-Car despite claims they have entered negotiations, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club are in talks with Atalanta over signing Cristian Romero, who is likely to cost them around €60m if they want to complete a deal.

But there were claims today that Spurs are in advanced negotiations to sign one more defender in Croatia international Caleta-Car, and with Toby Alderweireld leaving the club do want two centre-backs in through the door.

There were suggestions that personal terms have been agreed between the two camps and Spurs are now in talks with Marseille.

But those claims have been rubbished and Tottenham are not in negotiations to sign the 24-year-old Marseille defender.

There is no agreement over personal terms and no talks exist between Marseille and the north London club at the moment.

Tottenham are completely focused on getting a deal done to sign Romero from Atalanta this summer.

He is their priority target and for the moment it seems Caleta-Car is not an option for Spurs.

It remains to be seen if Spurs try to sign the Croat later in the ongoing transfer window.