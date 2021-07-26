Galatasaray are amongst three Turkish clubs who are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri in the ongoing transfer window.

Seri has been on loan at Galatasaray and Bordeaux in recent years and has not been a major part of Fulham’s plans going forward.

He has a year left on his contract with the Cottagers but both the player and the club are tipped to want to part ways for good in the ongoing transfer window.

Several clubs are believed to be interested in getting their hands on the former Nice midfielder this summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, newly promoted Super Lig club Adana Demirspor have been pushing to take Seri to Turkey.

And it has been claimed that two more Turkish clubs in Trabzonspor and Galatasaray have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder this summer.

Fulham want to sort out his future soon with the player considering the offers on his table ahead of the last month of the transfer window.

Seri also has suitors in France in Lille, who want to sign him as the replacement for Boubakary Soumare, who joined Leicester this summer.