Manchester City remain in talks with Aston Villa to persuade them to lower their asking price of £100m for Jack Grealish, but are confident of getting the deal done in the coming weeks, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League champions have identified Grealish as one of their top targets for the ongoing transfer window, alongside Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane.

While Tottenham have been adamant that Kane is not for sale this summer, Manchester City are optimistic that they can convince Aston Villa to sell Grealish.

Villa are reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old and have been trying to tie him down to a new deal, but are said to be open to a sale if they receive an offer of £100m.

Manchester City, though, are not prepared to do business at that price and are engaged in talks with the Villans in an attempt to persuade them to lower their asking price.

While it remains to be seen if Dean Smith’s side are willing to lower their asking price, Manchester City are confident of signing Grealish in the coming weeks.

The England international is said to be keen on making the switch from Villa Park to the Etihad Stadium and could be a Manchester City player in time for the start of the new season.

Should a deal for Grealish get done soon, Manchester City could then turn their attention towards convincing Tottenham to sell Kane.