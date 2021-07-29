Barcelona are only expecting to seal a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Cristian Romero if his club Atalanta agree to a loan deal, it has been claimed in Spain.

Romero is a man in-demand in the ongoing transfer window, with Premier League outfit Spurs and Spanish giants Barcelona keen on him.

Spurs saw Atalanta knock back their initial offers for the centre-back with the Serie A side holding out for a fee between €60m and €65m for his signature, while Barcelona saw their loan offer with a purchase option also being rejected.

Tottenham are continuing negotiations with Atalanta over the defender while Barcelona are tipped to return to the negotiating table with another offer as they work out a formula over a deal.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are only expecting to complete a move for Romero this summer if Atalanta agree to a loan deal.

The Spaniards are going through a financial crisis and are unable to commit to large deals as they seek to control their wage bill.

Atalanta are only willing to let Romero go if potential suitors match their asking price, which could play to Spurs’ advantage as they probe the possibility of tabling another bid for him.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will try to test Atalanta’s resolve again over Romero, or Spurs manage to fend off competition and land the defender in the coming weeks.