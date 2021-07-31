Roma are prepared to wait until mid-August for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka before turning their attention towards other midfield targets.

Jose Mourinho made it clear early in the summer that he wanted Xhaka at the Stadio Olimpico next season and the Serie A giants have been pushing to land him.

But they failed with a loan plus option to buy bid earlier in the window and have been working on tabling a new offer.

However, their pursuit has gone south and Arsenal are now prepared to offer the Swiss midfielder a new contract in their attempt to keep him at the Emirates.

Roma remain interested and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are prepared to wait a bit more to sign Xhaka.

It has been claimed that Roma have set a deadline in the middle of August for completing a deal to sign the Swiss midfielder.

But after the internal deadline, Roma will look at other targets as Mourinho still wants to bring in a midfielder.

Xhaka has agreed on terms on a contract and is open to a move to Roma as he wants to work under Mourinho.

But for the moment the negotiations remain in limbo as Roma consider the options on their table.