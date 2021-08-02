Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus thinks that Rangers’ second team would win the title this season and does not see Celtic doing anything in the current campaign.

Rangers kicked off their Scottish Premiership title defence with a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Livingston, while Celtic slipped to defeat at Hearts under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic have also been dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers and into the Europa League qualifiers in what has been a miserable start to the campaign for the Bhoys.

Former Hibernian star McManus thinks Celtic need to make at least six or seven new signings and does not believe they will challenge Rangers this term.

He thinks Rangers have such strength in depth that their second string side could win the title.

“I think they [Celtic] are needing six or seven players. I just don’t see them doing anything this season”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I looked at Rangers at the weekend and the two teams that Rangers can put out, I think their second team would win the league and that’s the team that never played on Saturday against Livingston.

“So I think Celtic are miles behind Rangers at the moment”, he added.

Both Celtic and Rangers are in European action this week, with the Gers hoping to progress in the Champions League qualifiers and the Bhoys aiming to make sure they do not slip out of the Europa League.