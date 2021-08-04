Super agent Mino Raiola has been in touch with Inter to suggest they sign Moise Kean from Everton if they sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea and the Blues have already seen one big money bid rejected by Inter; they are expected to come back in with a fresh proposal and the striker could be on his way to Stamford Bridge soon.

Inter are increasingly thinking about life after Lukaku and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Raiola has been in touch with the club to offer 21-year-old Kean.

The Everton striker spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and was keen to stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG had no purchase option in the deal and have been unable to reach an agreement with Everton to keep Kean.

It remains to be seen if Inter will take Raiola up on his offer and formulate a proposal for the super agent to take to Goodison Park.

Inter will be flush with cash if they sell Lukaku to Chelsea, but the Italian giants are watching their finances closely this summer.

They need to end the transfer window having made €80m through player sales and have already sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG for an initial €60m.