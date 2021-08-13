Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has quashed claims that the club have told Arsenal and West Ham target Corentin Tolisso that he is not part of their plans.

Tolisso has joined pre-season training with the German champions but there are question marks over his future at the club.

There are suggestions that Bayern Munich are prepared to sell him in order to free up a spot in midfield to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig.

It has been claimed that Tolisso, who has been strongly linked with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and David Moyes’ West Ham, has been informed that he is not in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s plans.

Salihamidzic though insists that Tolisso has not been given the message that he is surplus to requirements.

Asked by German daily TZ about claims Tolisso has been told he is not in Nagelsmann’s plans, Salihamidzic simply replied: “That is not true.”

However, the talk around the Frenchman’s future is expected to rumble until the end of the window, especially with Sabitzer firmly on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Bayern Munich are believed to be ready to sell him for a fee of €10m this summer.